Are we on? (Dave Vilhauer blog)

Must people like to get a jump-start on the new year. I got a double jump-start on the new year, but personally, I could have done without either one.

Unfortunately, my jump-starts involved multiple vehicles and a pair of jumper cables.

It all started last Saturday, the final day of 2016. My daughter’s car would not start after it was running just fine about three days earlier. I call AAA and someone promptly shows up within minutes to get the car running. I am informed that the battery is corroded and I should try to clean it with some Coke and a toothbrush.

I do my best to scrub the battery with those two items. I’ve never brushed my teeth with Coke, but maybe that would get the corrosion off of them as well.

By that evening, my daughter informs me that her car once again will not turn over (insert your Pepsi jokes here). I am now getting pretty frustrated, because obviously there is something more needed than a jump start and a coke brushing.

With Sunday being New Year’s Day, I know it is futile to do anything, but I manage to borrow a pair of jumper cables from my brother.

On Monday, I jump start my daughter’s car with my van and head to the repair shop. I am informed that the car needs a new battery. I have no problem with that diagnosis. However, minutes later as I am getting ready to run an errand, my van decides to get some attention of its own. What was working just minutes earlier is now completely dead. Nothing. No dome light. No crank.

Time for yet another jump start. This time we have to get my wife’s vehicle to jump the van. Anybody who might be passing by has to wonder if I even know how to use jumper cables. While I will never be confused for a mechanic (I might be able to get the license plates off the vehicle on a good day), I am sure I have performed the jump start procedure correctly.

I am later informed that, while not common for a battery to be completely drained while charging another battery, it does on occasion happen. However, I am the one who is starting to feel completely drained.

I am happy to report that I have had no trouble since then. I am even happier to say that my jump-starting experience occurred before our recent snowfall and cold snap.

I am definitely counting my blessings that the whole ordeal took place in my driveway, that none of us was in a huge hurry to get someplace, and to my knowledge, nobody secretly videotaped the experience. However, I hope that you will understand that I will be just a bit apprehensive when someone talks about getting a jump-start on the new year in the future.