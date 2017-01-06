Authorities still searching for Eagle Butte man

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KCCR) – Multiple search parties, including a helicopter, are continuing to brave the cold and look for Tom Traversie Jr. near Eagle Butte on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation. Multiple search parties have been looking for Traversie for the last two day with no luck.

According to Remi Bald Eagle, of the tribe’s press office, the tribe has called in assistance Thursday morning from the State Tribal Relations Department and the Office of Emergency Management to help is the search for Traversie.

A Command Center has been set up at the Cheyenne River Game Fish and Parks in Eagle Butte, coordinating the efforts to find Traversie.

Earlier searches Monday found the body of Megan High Bear, Traversie’s girlfriend, who lost her life to the freezing cold. It is alleged that the duo walked away from their vehicle over the weekend in the frigid temperatures after their vehicle went off the road.

Authorities are advising the public to use extra caution during the winter weather conditions. Trooper Dylan Dowling of the South Dakota Highway Patrol urges everyone to never leave your vehicle if you are stranded.

He also encourages everyone to have a winter safety kit in your vehicle at all times and to check the road conditions before you travel.