SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSOO) – The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in Sioux Falls served hundreds of guests during 2016, that according to Chad Campbell, the director of the facility.

Campbell says a number of men and women transitioned from being homeless into having their own places to stay.

Campbell says the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House also served 64 families and 36 children during 2016.