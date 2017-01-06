Charges dropped against incoming state senator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Prosecutors say they’re dropping a misdemeanor sexual conduct without consent charge against an incoming Democratic state senator.

The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office said Thursday that officials concluded after further investigation that criminal charges against Reynold Nesiba aren’t warranted.

The office says that prosecutors found inconsistencies in evidence previously given to authorities after receiving additional information from the defense and law enforcement.

Officials didn’t offer additional details because of restrictions in the Marsy’s Law crime victims’ rights amendment and the confidentiality of law enforcement records.

Nesiba tells the Argus Leader that he’s thankful to be “vindicated.” He was arrested in November after being accused of unwanted sexual advances on a woman in September.

Lawmakers gather Tuesday in Pierre for the start of the 2017 legislative session.