Early shopping returns produce mixed results

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – While the hard sales tax numbers won’t be available for several weeks, the holiday shopping season appears to be a mixed bag.

Shawn Lyons, Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailers Association, says they are hearing from their members.

Lyons says the weather always plays a part during the season.

Lyons says there are several negative factors weighing on retailers.

Total sales tax figures will be available late in the legislative session and will factor into the final budget agreement.