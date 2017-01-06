Gun enthusiasts facing delays in obtaining gold cards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota officials say firearms enthusiasts are facing delays getting a new type of state concealed carry permit meant to speed up gun shopping.

The “gold card” law went into effect Sunday, but authorities say that permits currently can’t be issued because required federal fingerprint background checks can’t be completed.

The permit is intended to avoid a background check for every firearm purchase from a store, instead letting shoppers present the permit, which requires the fingerprint check to receive.

But officials say those checks are stalled because South Dakota lacks a required FBI identifying number. A spokesman says state police must inquire with the FBI about the information.

The permit also needs approval from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.