High School Sports Scoreboard for Thursday, 01/05/17

Basketball

Ipswich [B]

Warner 85-29

W – Alex Bohle 22 points, Ryder Fuhrman 14p, Tyler Rozell 12p, Micah Hoellein 11p

Webster 56-51

Deuel [B]

Ed Central [B]

Timber Lake 58-43

Mo-Po [B]

Miller 83-65

Sisseton 48-34

Milbank [B]

S – Dion Iyarpeya 18p; Benji Thompson 16p, 11r

M – Jonny Ash 10p

Wau/Summit [B]

GPL 47-44

Sully Buttes 65-50

Highmore [B]

Wess Springs 51-48

SBA [B]

S – Travis Hass 15p

Ab Roncalli 45-41

Leola [G]

AR – Kennedy Lorenz 18p

Red/Dol [G]

Potter Co 43-36

PC – Karen Smith 14p, Kori Hansen 11p

Hitch-Tulare [G]

NW 63-55

NW – Evy Peterson 14p, Darby Duncan 12p, Chrissy Stoltenberg 12p, Addison Sparling 10p

Milbank 39-23

Sisseton [G]

M – Caryssa Mielitz 14p

Flo/Henry [G]

Wilmot 55-44

W – Gabby Renelt 13p

F – Evie Kahnke 16p

Mo-Po [G]

Miller 50-38

Ed Central [G]

Timber Lake 69-8

Wess Springs [G]

SBA 54-50 (OT)

S – Lindsey Wilken 17p, 17r; Susan Wilken 15p

WR

Sioux Valley QUAD (in dual comp)

1 – Red/Dol (3-0)

2 – Milbank (2-1)

3 – SV (1-2)

4 – Warner/NW (0-3)

GYM

Aberdeen TRI

1 – Ab Central (135.65)

2 – Pierre (131.5)

3 – Stanley Co (104.45)

Top 3 AC finishers – Elise Cardella (1st on bars, 2nd in all around, 3rd on vault, 3rd on beam); Brooke Malsam (1st in floor exercise, 2nd on vault, T3rd on bars); Aspyn Lundquist (3rd in all around, T3rd on bars)

Brit-Hecla TRI

1 – Watertown (142.55)

2 – Huron (133.55)

3 – Brit-Hecla (132.75)

Top 3 for BH – Brooke Skoglund (3rd on beam, 3rd on vault)