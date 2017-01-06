High School Sports Scoreboard for Thursday, 01/05/17

Basketball
Ipswich [B]
Warner 85-29
W – Alex Bohle 22 points, Ryder Fuhrman 14p, Tyler Rozell 12p, Micah Hoellein 11p
Webster 56-51
Deuel [B]
Ed Central [B]
Timber Lake 58-43
Mo-Po [B]
Miller 83-65
Sisseton 48-34
Milbank [B]
S – Dion Iyarpeya 18p; Benji Thompson 16p, 11r
M – Jonny Ash 10p
Wau/Summit [B]
GPL 47-44
Sully Buttes 65-50
Highmore [B]
Wess Springs 51-48
SBA [B]
S – Travis Hass 15p
Ab Roncalli 45-41
Leola [G]
AR – Kennedy Lorenz 18p
Red/Dol [G]
Potter Co 43-36
PC – Karen Smith 14p, Kori Hansen 11p
Hitch-Tulare [G]
NW 63-55
NW – Evy Peterson 14p, Darby Duncan 12p, Chrissy Stoltenberg 12p, Addison Sparling 10p
Milbank 39-23
Sisseton [G]
M – Caryssa Mielitz 14p
Flo/Henry [G]
Wilmot 55-44
W – Gabby Renelt 13p
F – Evie Kahnke 16p
Mo-Po [G]
Miller 50-38
Ed Central [G]
Timber Lake 69-8
Wess Springs [G]
SBA 54-50 (OT)
S – Lindsey Wilken 17p, 17r; Susan Wilken 15p
WR
Sioux Valley QUAD (in dual comp)
1 – Red/Dol (3-0)
2 – Milbank (2-1)
3 – SV (1-2)
4 – Warner/NW (0-3)
GYM
Aberdeen TRI
1 – Ab Central (135.65)
2 – Pierre (131.5)
3 – Stanley Co (104.45)
Top 3 AC finishers – Elise Cardella (1st on bars, 2nd in all around, 3rd on vault, 3rd on beam); Brooke Malsam (1st in floor exercise, 2nd on vault, T3rd on bars); Aspyn Lundquist (3rd in all around, T3rd on bars)
Brit-Hecla TRI
1 – Watertown (142.55)
2 – Huron (133.55)
3 – Brit-Hecla (132.75)
Top 3 for BH – Brooke Skoglund (3rd on beam, 3rd on vault)