Jr. Snow Queen, talent contest kicks off Snow Queen festivities

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Acvitities for the 71st Annual South Dakota Snow Queen Festival kicks off this weekend.

Saturday, Jan. 7 will mark the Junior Snow Queen Festival as well as a talent contest, according to Denise Huber, treasurer of the festival.

Huber said there will be 25 contestants in the junior portion of the festival and 29 queens vying for the crown next Saturday, Jan. 14 when the 2017 Snow Queen will be decided.

There will also be a prince and princess decided this weekend. Unlike the Snow Queen portions of the event, the prince and princess will be determined by chance.

The festival culminates next week with three days of activities, including a skating party with Frosty at Skate-A-Way on Thursday.

Huber said a variety of dignitaries will be on hand for the finish of the festival.

While each of the Junior Snow Queen contestants will be interviewed to help select the winner, the other Snow Queens will have a more in depth interview process next week. Also, something new this year will be the addition of a Snow Sister program which pairs up each Snow Queen contestant with a local elementary girl.

Cost to attend the Jr. Coronation and the Snow Queen Coronation is $15 for adults and $8 for students K-12 for each session. Tickets can be purchased at Lily’s Floral Design and Gifts, and will also be available at the door.