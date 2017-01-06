Legislators to look at ethics issue

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – South Dakota legislators are prepared to aggressively pick apart Initiated Measure 22 when the legislative session reconvenes next week.

The entire measure was put on hold last month by Pierre Judge Mark Barnett. One aspect of the measure would have called for a state ethics commission.

District 24 Representative Mary Duvall of Pierre sat on a summer workgroup organized by Secretary of State Shantel Krebs to look at the states campaign finance reporting laws. Duvall says they looked at the ethics commission issue briefly.

Duvall says she has mixed feelings on the thought of a statewide ethics commission.

Pierre Representative Tim Rounds says that the voters are looking for some type of ethics commission.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has been an advocate of some type of ethics commission, or at least strengthening the states conflict of interest laws.