Remember pets during these cold days

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – The recent cold weather surge is tough on humans and also tough on animals.

Annie Stenvig, President of the Aberdeen Area Humane Society Board, said that proper shelter is needed during these bitterly cold days.

She said even outdoor dogs need an adequate break from the elements and enough food and water.

Stenvig said a big key is providing shelter with a wind break. She said noted that cats need special attention in the frigid weather.

She said the Humane Society routinely gets calls about neglected pets at this time of the year.

She said a good rule to remember is that if it is cold for you to be outside, your animal is experiencing the same thing and you need to respond accordingly.