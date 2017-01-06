Sheriff’s Association to play close attention to leglisation

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – One South Dakota Organization that will be rather busy monitoring legislation during the upcoming legislative session is the South Dakota Sherriff’s Association.

Session starts in less than one week, and Association Executive Director Staci Ackerman says her office focuses on how legislation will effect county Sherriff’s departments and county budgets.

She adds that the struggle is real among the law enforcement community in the state.

She says county sheriffs have definitely seen a strain on local resources.

Ackerman adds that a solution to the overall strain of Sheriff Departments will not happen overnight. She adds that it is hard keeping law enforcement in South Dakota, especially in the rural parts of the state.