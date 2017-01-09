Auditions for roles in Mary Poppins Saturday at Johnson Fine Arts Center

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Northern State will be hosting auditions for the upcoming production of Mary Poppins.

The auditions will be for children ages 9-13 to be able to play the roles of Jane (11) and Michael (9). One boy and one girl will be selected to perform in the show.

Director Dan Yurgaitis said the roles are major ones in the production.

The auditions will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the Black Box Theater in the Johnson Fine Arts Center on the NSU Campus.

Yurgaitis expects to have a large turnout of children to audition.

He said children should arrive at 10:45 a.m. They will be taught a song from the production. He said the eventual winners will actually get to fly during the musical.

The production is set for April 19-23. Yurgaitis said that interest is already strong with people asking how to purchase tickets.

He said anybody who has questions about the auditions or the production can contact him at (605) 626-2564 or email him at yurgaitd@northern.edu

Yurgaitis encouraged people to come on out and experience the newly renovated Johnson Fine Arts Center.