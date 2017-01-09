Bill focuses on nursing home and assisted living facilities

A summer study committee of the South Dakota legislature will have several bills introduced into this year’s session.

Representative Wayne Steinhauer of Hartford chaired the “Committee on Regulation of Nursing and Assisted Living Beds.”

He says one bill would set up a bonus to people who work at those facilities.

Steinhauer says those health care facilities would have to provide part of the payment.

The payments would range from $10,000 for a registered nurse, to $2,500 for a medication aide.

Steinhauer says they have to at least raise the issue with other legislators.

The incentive package could cost nearly a half million dollars a year.