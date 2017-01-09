Bill would require random drug testing for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – South Dakota lawmakers start their legislative session Tuesday with many bills with some that will cause a great deal of debate.

One of the more controversial bills being brought forward this session is a bill that would require random drug testing for TANF recipients. TANF, known as South Dakota Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, has provided cash welfare to poor families with children since the 1930’s.

Bill co-sponsor Liz May of Kyle says it’s the same bill that was killed in committee last year.

May referenced the 2- and 3-year-old girls that were discovered in late November on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation when police went to a home for a reported dispute. Each girl weighed about 13 pounds. They were so severely malnourished that a pediatrician later compared them to prisoners of World War II concentration camps.

May says that she does not support mandatory drug testing for TANF recipients.

Oglala Lakota County, which sits entirely in the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, is the second poorest county in the nation per capita; meanwhile the drug and alcohol problem is running amuck. May says South Dakotans need to understand where the money is coming from to support the drug and alcohol addictions.

She adds that the state has to work harder to ensure that people are using the benefits, such as TANF, for what they are designed for.

The bill would require the Department of Social Services to randomly test two percent of the adult applicants for the cash benefits upon application for benefits.