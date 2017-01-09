Gov. Daugaard to speak at Legislative Breakfast in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – The Government Affairs Committee of the Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2017 State of the State Address and Legislative Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16 at the Dakota Event Center.

The event runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and will feature appearances by Gov. Dennis Daugaard as well as local representatives, according to Chamber President Gail Ochs.

Rolls, fruit and coffee will be available starting at 8:45 a.m. Legislators will speak briefly before the governor will deliver his state address.

The event is free to Chamber members and $10 for non-members.

There will also be a question and answer session with Gov. Daugaard.

Ochs said Aberdeen is fortunate to be able to host the governor.