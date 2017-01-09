Harold Geist, 82

HAROLD GEIST

Harold Geist, age 82, of Faulkton, passed away on January 6, 2017, at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2017 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Faulkton, with Pastor LeShea Avery presiding. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Wecota. A prayer service will be 7:00p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the church with visitation one hour prior.

Harold Geist was born November 13, 1934 in Bowdle, SD to Emil and Emma (Forkel) Geist. He grew up in the Eureka area where he attending school. The family moved to Faulkton in 1946.

Following his schooling, Harold worked for the railroad station in Aberdeen until enlisting in the United States Army. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to the family farm until marrying Carol Ann “Dolly” Kolb on December 13, 1959 in Aberdeen. They made their home in the Seneca area where he worked for area farmers. In 1969 the family moved northeast of Faulkton, and Harold remained there until the time of his passing. He ran the family farm and also spent many years working for Hanson Construction.

Harold enjoyed spending time with his family, making sure to teach every one of his grandchildren and great grandchildren how to sing “Jesus Loves Me” using their fingers. One could also find Harold tearing junk apart, attending auction sales, playing solitaire, gardening, watching John Wayne movies, or visiting with the pheasant hunters. He will always be remembered for the plastic fork his carried in his shirt pocket, ready for the next snack or meal!

Harold’s life will be cherished by his children: Ricky (Diane) Geist of Faulkton, Duane (Sharon) Geist of Faulkton, Robert (Tammy) Geist of Aberdeen, Randy Geist (Lori Lipp) of Aberdeen, Kathy Geist of Aberdeen, and Dale (Karen) Geist of Aberdeen; grandchildren: Hope, Chris, Scott (Brittany), Andrea, Natasha (Dustin), Destry, Merissa, Latesa, Jessica (Erik), Eric, Brandi, Megan, and Shane; great-grandchildren: Jillian, Hayden, Trevor, Carter, Legand, Axton, Peyton, Axel, Hale and one more on the way; sisters: Alice (Charles) DeVoss of Warner and Shirley (Jay) Masten of Hill City; brother, Morris (Sharon) Geist of Faulkton; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: LaVone (Milton) Nies and Leslie Kolb all of Lodi, CA, Danny (Marlys) Kolb, Allen (Bonnie) Kolb all of Aberdeen, Linda (Clyle) Knoll of Mansfield, Douglas (Karen) Kolb, and David (Lori) Kolb all of Aberdeen and Brenda (Bob) Curtis of Redfield; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolly; his parents Emil and Emma Geist; mother and father-in-law: Reinhold and Lucille Kolb; sons: Mark and Russell Geist; and one sister, Darlene Roseland.

