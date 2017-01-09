House Majority Leader would like to have own budget

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – Each December, the Governor proposes a budget to South Dakota lawmakers. They dig through the details, and usually it is the last bill passed before lawmakers adjourn and go home.

Some republican legislators want to change that process.

Incoming House Majority Leader Lee Qualm of Platte says he would support legislators writing their own spending plan.

Qualm says they think they could come up with a better plan with competing budgets.

Governor Dennis Daugaard has said he considers his budget “a plan, but not necessarily, the plan.” Lawmakers begin the 2017 session tomorrow.