How Sweep It Is: NSU MBB Perfect On Road

Bismarck, N.D. (NSUWolves.com) – In their first contest of 2017, the Northern State University men’s basketball team defeated the University of Mary 83-60 on the road. The Wolves improved to 10-5 overall and 6-3 in league action.

The Wolves led a majority of the game notching 36 points in the first and 47 points in the second. Northern shot 57.4 percent from the floor, 42.9 percent from the arc, and 70.6 percent from the foul line in the win, while holding the Marauders under 40.0 percent in the game. NSU also tallied 40 points in the paint, 30 points off the bench, 23 points off turnovers, and seven second chance points.

Carter Evans led the team with arguably his best game of the season notching a team leading 17 points and eight rebounds. Evans knocked down 6-of-7 from the floor and added two blocks and one steal in the win. Logan Doyle matched Evans with 17 points of his own, making his first start of the season. Ian Smith followed with 12 points and a team leading six assists. Smith pulled down a team second best seven rebounds and added one steal.

Mack Arvidson was the final Wolf in double figured with 11 points, hitting 3-of-5 from the arc. DJ Pollard followed with nine points and six rebounds of his own. Gabe Kind and Justin Decker notched six and five points off the bench with Bo Fries and Brayden McNeary added four and two points in the game.

The Wolves out-rebounded the Marauders 34-28 in the game, including six offensive boards. Northern also improved their turnover average from a weekend ago as they forced four more than given up. The Wolves largest lead of 26 points game with just four minutes remaining in regulation.

___________________

Minot, N.D. (NSUWolves.com) – Despite a Beaver comeback in the second half, the Northern State University basketball team held on for the 94-88 victory over Minot State. The Wolves improved to 11-5 overall and 7-3 in league action with the win.

Logan Doyle had a career night for the Wolves with 25 points in his second start of the season. The junior also notched his fourth double-double of the season with 11 rebounds. Doyle shot a team leading 81.8 percent from the floor and knocked down 7-of-7 from the foul line.

Northern shot 58.2 percent from the floor, 41.2 percent from the arc, and 79.3 percent from the foul line in the win. As a team they tallied 40 points in the paint, 12 points off turnovers, and seven second chance points. The Wolves over-powered the Beavers on the boards with 38 rebounds, to Minot’s 24.

The Wolves led 50-36 at the half, however had to fend off a Beaver attack in the second. Tyler Rudolph went off for Minot State in the second with 22 of the team’s 52 points in the half. MSU brought the score within as few as four, but the Wolves were able to hold strong at the foul line hitting 9-of-10 in the final minutes of play.

DJ Pollard was second on the team with 21 points and seven rebounds. Ian Smith and Mack Arvidson rounded out the players in double figures with 16 and 13 points respectively. Smith also notched a double-double with 11 rebounds and a team leading six assists.

Carter Evans led the team off the bench with seven points and four rebounds, while Bo Fries tallied five points. Cole Dahl and Justin Decker combined for the final scores of the game with four and three points respectively.

Northern will remain on the road next weekend at Wayne State and Augustana. The Wolves will tip-off with the Wildcats at 8 p.m. on Friday and the Vikings at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The match-up with the Vikings will also be streamed on ESPN3.