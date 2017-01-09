Hub City Radio’s 2017 Bridal Showcase

Hub City Radio and Revive Day Spa invite you to the 2017 Bridal Showcase at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel Convention Center, Sunday, February 19, 2017! Admission is $5 and brides can register for a chance to win some great prizes! There will be mannequin modeling from 1 to 4PM and the vendors will be open from Noon to 4PM. Find everything you need to make your wedding day absolutely perfect and the planning as easy as possible. We’ll have businesses for every aspect of your wedding, from hair and make-up, to DJ’s, photographers, convention centers, catering, even help planning the perfect honey moon and so much more! Vendors on hand will include:
|Aberdeen Floral
|Acti-Labs
|Arbonne
|Best Western Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center
|Black Knight Pools, Spas, Games, & Things
|Brides and Belles
|CJ’s Patisserie
|Colorful Creations
|Country Classics
|Dakota Event Center
|Dakota Giftware Supply, Inc.
|Dinner 4 Two
|Emily Engelhart, Violinist
|Erb Photography
|Headline’s Salon
|Herberger’s
|jaceej Photography
|Jamberry Nails
|Jordan Photography
|Ken’s Super Fair Foods
|Kessler’s
|Kristi’s Cakes
|Lily’s Floral
|Love to Travel
|LuLaRoe
|Mark Kay Cosmetics
|Nightlife Entertainment
|Paisley Tree Photography
|Pampered Chef
|Party Time DJ Service
|Patty Cakes Bakery
|Pink Zebra
|Plunder Jewelry
|Profiling Health and Wellness Center
|Pure Romance
|Revive Day Spa
|Rodan and Fields
|Shagan Pit
|The Brass Kettle
|The Oil Room
|The UPS Store
|Thrive with Le-Vel
|Total Package Med Spa
|Travel Leaders
|Wakeside Bar and Grill on Mina Lake
|Wedding Day Rental and Consignment Boutique
|WF Cinematics
|Wine Shop at Home
|Wow Entertainment
|Bombshell Beauty with Nicole, LipSense
|Dale Summers Photography
|It Works Global