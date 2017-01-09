Hub City Radio’s Winter Big Boy Toy Show will be Saturday, February 11 from 10AM to 6PM and Sunday, February 12 from 11AM-4PM at the Dakota Event Center in Aberdeen! Admission is free and you’ll find everything you need to get your mind on the warm Summer months ahead. Start planning your Summer with a new boat, dock, camper, ATV, motorcycle and so many more “big boy toys” to choose from! Stop out and see what’s new from vendors like:

Helm Marine

Dakota Motorsports

Doug’s Anchor Marine

Avera Health Plans

Liebelt’s

TLC Marine

Tastefully Simple

Mary Kay

Aberdeen Sport Recreation

Dakota Outdoor Living

Dave’s Marine