Influenza numbers on par with last few years

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – South Dakota’s influenza numbers are near average at this point of the winter. Fourteen new cases were reported last week, bringing the total to 44 confirmed cases so far this season.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Lon Kightlinger says the numbers are on par with the last few years.

Kightlinger says even with the bitter temperatures in the region, weather is not a factor in the number of flu cases.

Kightlinger says the best defense still is getting a flu shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, February is the peak month for U.S. Flu activity.