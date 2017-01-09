Man arrested in Sioux Falls homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police report an arrest in a homicide.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said Sunday that a 25-year-old Sioux Falls man was taken into custody and was being held as a parole absconder and on narcotics charges. Additional charges are pending.

The body of 28-year-old Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow of Sioux Falls was discovered Friday night when police responded to a call for a welfare check. A neighbor had called police to report a strong odor coming from the apartment.

The Argus Leader reports friends say Wounded Arrow, a native of Pine Ridge, identified as a transgender woman.

Police have not said how Wounded Arrow was killed or how the suspect was located. Authorities plan a news briefing Monday.