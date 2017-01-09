New Approach South Dakota pushing for legalized marijuana

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – A push to legalize recreational use of marijuana is now on in South Dakota. It will target tax revenue and jobs.

New Approach South Dakota will submit the proposal for an initiated measure to go to a statewide vote on the 2018 ballot. The group will also submit a proposal for medical marijuana.

New Approach South Dakota Chairperson Melissa Mentele of Emery says legalizing recreational cannabis would generate millions.

A separate measure reviving the medical marijuana issue has also been submitted for the statewide ballot process says Mentele.

A notary error was the reason the medical marijuana measure failed to qualify for the statewide ballot in 2016.

Mentele adds that South Dakotans are ready to have serious conversations about legalizing marijuana.

She adds that marijuana is a $6 billion dollar industry in the county and South Dakota is missing out.