NSU WBB Turns in Weekend Road Split

Bismark, N.D. (NSUWolves.com) – The Northern State women’s basketball team was handed just their third loss of the season tonight, falling to the University of Mary 69-56 on the road. The Wolves are now 10-3 overall and 6-3 in the NSIC, while the Marauders improve to 9-8 overall and 4-5 in league play.

NSU took the early lead in the contest, winning the first quarter by a score of 20-13. The Marauders bounced back in the next ten minutes by

holding the Wolves to eight points in quarter two. The two teams headed into the half with a score of 31-28 in favor of U-Mary.

The Marauders maintained the lead throughout the entire second half, notching their largest lead of 16 points with 46 seconds remaining in the game.

Northern State shot 38.1 percent from the floor, 15.0 percent from the three-point arc and 100.0 percent from the charity line. U-Mary on the other hand, answered by shooting 51.2 percent from field goal range, 52.6 percent from the arc and 68.2 percent from the foul line.

The Wolves tallied 24 points in the paint, 12 points off turnovers, 10 second chance points and eight points off the bench. As a unit, NSU nabbed nine steals, 16 assists and forced 16 turnovers. Each team collected 31 total rebounds.

Jill Conrad led the Wolves offensively, shooting 10-of-17 from field goal range and 2-of-2 from the foul line for 23 total points. Conrad also collected a team-high eight rebounds. Mirada Ristau followed up with nine points and five rebounds, while Gabby Laimer recorded eight points and two assists.

Paige Waytashek and Anika Fredrick each tallied six points, and Bethany Crosswait led the team with four steals.

_________________________

Minot, N.D. (NSUWolves.com) – After losing to the University of Mary, the Northern State women’s basketball team bounced back to defeat their other North Dakota opponent, Minot State. With the 76-66 road victory, the Wolves improve to 11-3 overall and 7-3 in the NSIC, while the Beavers drop to 3-13 and 1-9 in conference action.

NSU outscored Minot State throughout the first three quarters of action, heading into the final ten minutes with a lead of 62-45. The Beavers notched 21 points in the last quarter, however it was not enough to overcome their deficit, and the Wolves went on to win by double-digits.

As a unit, the Wolves shot 47.1 percent from the floor, 20.0 percent from three-point range and 86.2 percent from the free-throw line. NSU recorded 30 points in the paint, 14 points off turnovers, 10 second chance points and 22 points off the bench.

The Wolves hit the boards for 35 total rebounds, compared to Minot State’s 28 total. NSU also grabbed three blocks and six steals as a team.

Jill Conrad propelled the Northern State offense for the second-consecutive night, tallying 19 points and nine rebounds. The junior shot 5-of-7 from the floor and a perfect 8-of-8 from the foul line. Starters, Miranda Ristau and Paige Waytashek were the other two Wolves tacking on double-digit points, with 16 and 11 respectively. Waytashek and Conrad each collected three assists for a team total of 12.

Defensively, Gabby Laimer led the team with three steals, while Miranda Ristau picked up two of her own.

Northern State will continue NSIC play next weekend from the road, taking on Wayne State at 6 p.m. on Friday and Augustana University at 4 p.m. on Saturday.