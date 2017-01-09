Saints WBB Sweeps Weekend Road Trip

FOREST CITY, IA (PCSaints.com) – The Lady Saints women’s basketball team took care of business this weekend as they swept NSAA opponents Viterbo and Waldorf for the weekend. The Lady Saints notched wins over Viterbo University (52-44) on Friday night and Waldorf University (67-47) on Saturday. With the sweep, the Lady Saints improve to 6-12 overall and 3-3 in conference action.

Game One: Presentation College 52, Viterbo University 44

The Lady Saints found themselves down by three entering into the locker room at the half. However, the Saints would outscore the V-Hawks of Viterbo in the last two quarters to secure the first of two wins this weekend to complete the conference sweep.

Kenyetta Fugate (SR/Hemet, CA) led the Saints as the senior posted her first double-double of the season with team highs in both points (12) and rebounds (11). Fuagte also added three assists and one block on her resume for the night. Other Saints who notched points in the win were Sydney Larson (SR/Atwater, MN) with nine, Macy Toelle (JR/Sisseton, SD) with eight, and Tatiana Navarro (JR/Murrieta, CA) and Cora Lopez (SR/Hemet, CA) with seven a piece. Lee lee Tomlinson would notch a game high four assists on the night while adding four points and one steal.

As a unit, the Lady Saints shot 30.4 percent from the floor, 27.8 percent from the 3-point range, and 59.1 percent from the foul-line.

Game Two: Presentation College 67, Waldorf University 47

The Warriors of Waldorf came out guns blazing in the first five minutes of action by going on a 11-2 run over the Saints. However, one quick timeout from Head Coach Eric Nelson would fire the Saints back up and would enter the locker room at the half down by two, 26-28. A big third quarter ultimately ended any chance of a Warrior comeback as the Lady Saints outscored the Warriors 17-5 to give the Saints a ten point advantage headed into the final quarter of play. A total of six different Saints would score in the final quarter of action to secure the second win of the weekend to complete the weekend conference sweep of Viterbo and Waldorf.

Senior Macy Toelle posted a career-high 25 points in the win. Toelle added three boards, two steals, and one assist to her career-high afternoon. Three other Saints would end up scoring in double-digits on the day which included Cora Lopez with 12, Leannah Vitalis (FR/Pine Ridge, SD) with 11, and Sydney Larson with ten and seven boards. Vitalis would lead the Lady saints in assists with five in the win.

As a team, the Saints shot 38 percent from the floor, 31 percent from beyond the arc, and shot a perfect 100 percent from the foul line. Defensively, the Saints forced 13 Warrior turnovers and 10 steals.

The Lady Saints are back in action next weekend as they host Dickinson on Friday the 13th and Jamestown on Saturday. Game times are set for 5:30 pm and 3:00 pm respectively.