Sanford has approved stem cell treatment for shoulder injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WNAX) – Sanford Health has an FDA-approved clinical trial underway that uses a patient’s own fat-derived stem cells to treat shoulder injuries. This one-of-a-kind trial is exploring if abdominal fat stem cells can help repair tears in the rotator cuff when injected into the injured area, which could heal or regenerate tissue faster.

Sanford Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allison Suttle says rotator cuff injuries can be hard to fix.

This cell therapy uses fatty stems cells, because they can be used in many parts of the body and are easily collected. These cells also yield many times more cells than other sources like bone marrow, can be returned to the body quickly and have a low infection rate. Suttle says the cells are collected in a familiar procedure.

Suttle says early results shouldn’t take too long.

The collection and injection of the stem cells is a same-day procedure done at a clinic. Suttle says they are actively seeking patients for the trials.

To be eligible for this clinical trial, participants must be 30-75 years old and have a small or partial thickness rotator cuff tear. For more information, call 877-652-1839.