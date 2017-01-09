Uttermark among three candidates for SDHSAA position

PIERRE, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Aberdeen Central Principal Jason Uttermark is one of three candidates for the position of Executive Director for the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

Current executive director Wayne Carney announced his retirement this past June and will vacate the post at the end of the school year. The SDHSAA Board of Directors began accepting applications in October and announced the three finalists today.

Other finalists include Tom Culver, Superintendent at Avon, and Daniel Swartos, Superintendent at McCook Central.

The three men will be interviewed, Tuesday, Jan. 10. No timetable was listed as to when the SDSHAA would announce the new executive director.