V.A. Hospital in Hot Springs turning into outpatient clinic

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – Secretary of Veteran Affairs Bob McDonald has reached a decided to shut down the V.A. hospital in Hot Springs, and turn it into an outpatient only clinic.

That, from the Black Hills Health Care System during a press conference Friday.

Black Hills V.A. Director Sandra Horsman says they were notified of the decision this week.

McDonald’s decision comes after the release of an environmental impact statement that recommended the move.

Horsman says the change won’t be immediate though due to current legislation on the books that prohibits them from using funding for the reconfiguration.

The move has been adamantly opposed by some Hot Springs residents and veterans and South Dakota’s congressional delegation.

Horsman says Secretary McDonald looked at all the information available to him before reaching a decision.