Waniyetu Aglipi Allen Oakie January 06, 2017 – January 06, 2017

Waniyetu Aglipi Allen Oakie, stillborn infant of Pauline Collins and Shane Oakie, of Red Scaffold, entered the spirit world, Friday, January 6, 2017 at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Funeral services are currently pending.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Waniyetu Aglipi’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)