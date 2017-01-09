Weekend Scoreboard 1/6 – 1/8

FRI SCHEDULE
HIGH SCHOOL
Basketball
Red/Dol 43
Ab Roncalli [BBB] 79
Ab Christian 71 [bbb] 35
Ed Central 43 38 [gbb]
Groton 59 [bbb] 33
Hamlin 43 56 [gbb]
Eur/Bow 30 28
Warner 67 [bbb] 70 [gbb]
Deuel 21
Webster 65 [gbb]
Tiospa Zina 56 [bbb] 38
Brit-Hecla 51 55 [gbb]
Herr/SA 68 [gbb]
Faulkton 40
Great Plains Lutheran 38
Waubay/Summit 61 [gbb]
High-Harr 36
Sully Buttes 75 [gbb]
Iroquois 25
Sunshine Bible A. 55 [gbb]
Langford 68 [bbb]
Hitchcock/Tulare 41
Flo/Henry 62
Northwestern 66 [bbb]
Castlewood 59 [bbb]
Wilmot 37
Sisseton 60 [bbb]
Morris, MN 40
Hockey
Bismarck Bobcats 2
Aberdeen Wings 7
COLLEGE
WBB
PC 52
Viterbo U. 44
#25 NSU 56
U-Mary 69
#24 MSU-Moorhead 66
Minot St. 52
St. Cloud St. 65
Bemidji St. 59
U. of MN Duluth 65
MN-Crookston 53
#14 Winona St. 74
SW MN St. U 65
Augustana 91
MSU-Mankato 68
UIU 71
USF 74
Wayne St. 66
Concordia St. Paul 52
MBB
Presentation 63
Viterbo Univ. 73
NSU 83
U-Mary 60
MSU-Moorhead 82
Minot St. 74
St. Cloud St. 101
Bemidji St. 86
U. of MN Duluth 82
MN-Crookston 58
Winona St. 55
#22 SMSU 79
Augustana 85
MSU-Mankato 70
UIU 57
USF 73
Wayne St. 71
Concordia St. Paul 51
PROS
NBA
MIN 105
WAS 112
SAT SCHEDULE
HIGH SCHOOL
Basketball
Aberdeen Central 47
Yankton 58 [bbb]
Yankton 48
Aberdeen Central 54 [gbb]
Ipswich 52 47
Webster [DH] 71 [bbb] 60 [gbb]
Eur/Bow 42 23
Faulkton [DH] 73 [bbb] 63 [gbb]
Sully Buttes 54 [bbb] 80 [gbb]
JVC [DH] 45 17
Potter Co 73 [bbb] 50 [gbb]
Strasburg, ND [DH] 53 24
Milbank 58 38 [gbb]
W. Central [DH] 62 [bbb] 28
Oldham-R/R 35
Flo/Henry 57 [gbb]
Hendricks, MN 50
Ab Christian 15 [gbb]
Pheasant GBB Shoot-out…
Langford 23
Red/Dol 52
Groton 53
St. Francis Indian 45
Northwestern 51
Little Wound 73
Leo/Fred 49
Hit-Tulare 31
Warner 43
SC/Woon 55
Langford 73
Waubay 38 [bbb]
Brit-Hecla 47
Castlewood 65 [bbb]
WR
Bismarck Rotary Tourney (Day 2/2) w/ Ab Central
1) Pierre
2) Sturgis
3) Bismarck Century
9) Aberdeen Central
Central Cass Tourney in Casselton, ND (Day 2/2) w/ Brit-Hecla, Webster
1. Pembina County North 201.5
2. Lisbon 193.0
3. Bishop Ryan 177.0
4. Hillsboro 154.0
5. South Border 135.5
6. Barnesville 132.0
6. Webster 132.0
8. Oakes 123.0
9. Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 109.0
10. New York Mills 105.0
11. Kindred 92.5
12. Rugby 79.0
13. Velva 76.0
14. Grafton 63.5
15. May-Port-CG 59.0
16. Britton-Hecla 56.0
17. Central Cass 52.5
18. LaMoure 52.0
19. Larimore 40.0
20. Harvey 38.0
21. Bishop Ryan – JV 33.0
22. Lisbon JV 20.0
22. Northern Lights 20.0
24. Pembina County North-JV 6.0
Miller/H-H Invite w/ Clark/WL, Faulkton, Groton, Ips/Leo, Red/Dol, Sully Buttes
1. Philip Area 189.5
2. Burke/Gregory 169.0
3. Clark/Willow Lake 153.0
4. Wagner 152.0
5. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney 140.0
6. Howard 126.0
7. Redfield/Doland 124.5
8. Parker 96.0
9. Sioux Valley 70.0
10. Miller/Highmore/Harrold 63.0
11. Groton Area 59.5
12. Faulkton Area 56.0
13. Sully Buttes 53.0
14. Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 41.5
15. Ipswich/Leola 35.0
16. Deuel 30.0
17. Wolsey/Wessington 25.0
18. Tiospa Zina 2.0
19. Andes Central 0.0
GYM
Patty Jorgenson Invite in Brookings w/ Ab Central, Madison
1) Mitchell
2) Watertown
3) Yankton
4) Brookings
5) Madison
6) Huron
7) Sioux Falls Roosevelt
8) Aberdeen Central (Brooke Malsom 2nd in vault)
9) Pierre
10) Sioux Falls Lincoln
11) Sioux Falls Washington
Sisseton Invite w/ Brit-Hecla, Deuel, Warner, Milbank
1) Deuel
2) Britton-Hecla
3) Milbank Area
4) Watertown JV
5) Sisseton
6) Big Stone Area
7) Aberdeen Central JV
8) Warner
Hockey
Austin Bruins 4
Aberdeen Wings 2
[girls hockey]
Aberdeen Lady Cougars 5
Sioux Falls South 0
[boys hockey]
Sioux Falls East 2
Aberdeen Cougars 7
COLLEGE
WBB
Presentation 67 – Career high 25pts. for Macy Toelle
Waldorf Coll. 47
#25 NSU 76
Minot St. 66
#24 MSU-Moorhead 73
U-Mary 53
St. Cloud St. U. 76
MN-Crookston 78
U. of MN Duluth 57
Bemidji St. 60
#14 Winona St. 51
U. of Sioux Falls 52
Augustana 77
Concordia St. P. 83
Wayne St. 70
MSU-Mankato 55
UIU 66
SMSU 59
MBB
Presentation 101 – Donnell Minton w/ NSAA & Career high 57pts.
Waldorf Coll. 106 F/2OT
NSU 94
Minot St. 88
MSU-Moorhead 84
U-Mary 69
St. Cloud St. U. 88
MN-Crookston 92
U. MN Duluth 78
Bemidji St. 86
Winona St. 55
U. of Sioux Falls 58
Augustana 84
Concordia St. P 76
Wayne St. 78
MSU-Mankato 87
Upper IA 99
#22 SMSU 96
WR
#18 Augustana 32
#7 NSU 9 – Wins from: Tyler Stenberg, Tanner Olson, and Joe Gomez.
PROS
NFL
OAK 14
HOU 27
DET 6
SEA 26
NBA
UTA 94 – Outscored MIN 25-12 in 4th qtr.
MIN 92
NHL
MIN 3
LA 4 F/OT
SUN SCHEDULE
HIGH SCHOOL
Hockey
Oahe Capitals 7
Aberdeen Cougars 1
PROS
NFL
MIA 12
PIT 30
NYG 13
GB 38
NHL
MIN 2
ANA 1