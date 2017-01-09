Wings Split Over Weekend

ABERDEEN, SD (AberdeenWings.om) Bismarck 2 @ Aberdeen 7 – Kevin Fitzgerald had a four-point night and Tyler Bossert scored twice to lead the Wings to a 7-2 home win over the Bobcats. After an opening goal from Bismarck’s Nick Alexander, the Wings seized control by scoring six straight goals to take a 6-1 lead thanks to two goals in the 1st period from Bossert and Zach Noble, three goals in the 2nd period from Bossert, Nathan Burke and Carson Dimoff and two more goals in the 3rd period from Fitzgerald and Tim Makowski. Mitchell Walinski had the other goal for the Bobcats. Forbes Ploszaj made 17 saves in the win, while Camden Haugenoe made 29 saves in the loss.

Austin 4 @ Aberdeen 2 – The Bruins fought off a slow start and came from behind to defeat the Wings on Saturday, 4-2 thanks to two goals from Jon Richards. Things were looking good for the Wings early as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two 1st period goals from Colin Raver and Kevin Fitzgerald. The Bruins comeback started in the 2nd period with a goal from Justin Misiak and then three goals in the 3rd period, including two from Richards and another from Paul O’Connor. Alex Schilling made 41 saves in the win, while Forbes Ploszaj made 32 saves in the loss.

The Wings continue their home stand this Friday and Saturday night when they welcome the Minnesota Wilderness into the Odde for the first time this season. The two teams met in Cloquet, Mn The Wilderness won Fridays game but the Wings came back and dominated Saturdays game! Fridays Corporate Sponsor is Heartland State Bank of Redfield and Saturdays Corporate Sponsor is Starion Financial of Ellendale!