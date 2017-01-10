Aberdeen Wings Player Gets Weekly Honor

AberdeenWings.com – Aberdeen Wings forward Kevin Fitzgerald, 20, continued his hot play as he helped the Wings pick up a split of their weekend games. During the week, the native of Hinsdale, Illinois totaled five points (2 goals, 3 assists) and a +2 rating in two games. On Friday, Fitzgerald (6’0/180) had a goal and three assists in a 7-2 win over Bismarck. On Saturday, he added a goal in a 4-2 loss to Austin. Fitzgerald leads the Wings in scoring this season with 30 points in 32 games played. “Kevin has been a key component to our line-up. His skill level and work ethic make him a threat every night. Someone at the NCAA Division I level will get a very good player and even better person,” said Wings head coach Scott Langer.