Bill to focus on working conditions for moms-to-be

PIERRE, S.D. (KSOO) – A group that advocates for women has some ideas on how to improve working conditions for moms-to-be in South Dakota and will bring legislation this coming session.

It’s a bill that was first brought forward a year ago that had bi-partisan support, but died in committee. Samantha Spawn of NARAL Pro Choice South Dakota says the rules would protect women who want to work during their pregnancy.

Another portion of the bill sets aside a private place to express breast milk after baby has arrived. In her own experience, Spawn struggled in providing for her child.

South Dakota enacted a law in 2015 that allows mothers to breastfeed in public or private, but Spawn says this rule would specifically assist employees in their time of need.

A year ago former Representative Paula Hawks was a prime sponsor of a similar bill and NARAL is looking for someone to take up the mantle in the coming session.