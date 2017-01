Fall SDHSAA Academic Team Award Recipients

2016-2017 FALL SDHSAA ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT TEAM AWARD RECIPIENTS

All varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups that achieve a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible to receive the award…





Aberdeen Central (9)

Girls Soccer Team

Boys Golf Team

Girls Cross Country Team

Boys Cross Country Team

Football Team

Competitive Dance Team

Volleyball Team

Boys Soccer Team

Girls Tennis Team

Aberdeen Roncalli (10)

Boys Soccer Team

Volleyball Team

Girls Soccer Team

Boys Golf Team

Boys Cross Country Team

Girls Cross Country Team

Football Cheerleaders

Football Team

Oral Interpretation

Girls Tennis Team

Britton-Hecla (3)

Volleyball Team

Football Team

All-State Chorus

Doland (2)

Volleyball Team

Oral Interpretation

Faulkton Area (4)

Oral Interpretation

Volleyball Team

Football Cheerleaders

Competitive Cheer Team

Frederick (4)

Boys Cross Country Team

Girls Cross Country Team

Football Team

Volleyball Team

Groton Area (6)

Oral Interpretation

Boys Golf Team

Girls Soccer Team

Volleyball Team

Girls Cross Country Team

Football Cheerleaders

Ipswich (7)

Girls Cross Country Team

All-State Chorus

Football Team

Boys Cross Country Team

Volleyball Team

Football Cheerleaders

Oral Interpretation

Langford Area (5)

All-State Chorus

Oral Interpretation

Volleyball Team

Football Cheerleaders

Football Team

Leola (4)

All-State Chorus

Football Team

Volleyball Team

Girls Cross Country Team

Miller (3)

Girls Cross Country Team

Boys Cross Country Team

Volleyball Team

Northwestern (7)

All-State Chorus

Football Team

Boys Cross Country Team

Girls Cross Country Team

Oral Interpretation

Volleyball Team

Competitive Cheer Team

Redfield (9)

Football Cheerleaders

Girls Cross Country Team

Boys Cross Country Team

Boys Golf Team

Competitive Cheer Team

All-State Chorus

Oral Interpretation

Football Team

Volleyball Team

Warner (5)

All-State Chorus

Oral Interpretation

Boys Cross Country Team

Volleyball Team

Football Cheerleaders

Webster Area (4)

Girls Cross Country Team

Boys Cross Country Team

Football Cheerleaders

Volleyball Team