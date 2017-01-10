Farmers Union focusing on three major issues

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – South Dakota lawmakers start their 2017 session today in Pierre. The State Farmers Union is focusing on three major legislative issues this year. Legislative Director Matt Sibley says they include funding for the new Animal Diagnostic and Disease Research Lab at SDSU, getting the state fleet to use Premium E 30 fuel, and getting approval for the Buffer Strip Bill backed by Governor Dennis Daugaard.

He says the state needs to provide funding to getting the new ADRD Lab going at SDSU, and not ask ag groups to kick in extra funding at a time when the farm economy is depressed.

Sibley says it’s also important the state run its fleet on premium E 30 fuel.

Sibley says they expect more issues to surface during the 2017 session.