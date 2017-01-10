Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a man accused of fatally stabbing a transgender woman in Sioux Falls has been charged with murder and other counts.

Sioux Falls Police Capt. Blaine Larsen says the charges against 25-year-old Joshua Rayvan LeClaire include one count each of first- and second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree manslaughter. His bond has been set at $2 million.

Larsen says it doesn’t appear the slaying of 28-year-old Sioux Falls resident Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow was a hate crime. He says Wounded Arrow’s body was found with multiple stab wounds Friday night, but the slaying happened Jan. 1.

Investigators are searching through texts and social media to determine the relationship between Wounded Arrow and LeClaire. Larsen described them as acquaintances.

Larsen says security video shows LeClaire entering the victim’s apartment.