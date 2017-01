PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – Outspoken Republican Senator and Arch Conservative Stace Nelson of Fulton is returning to Pierre this week after a two-year hiatus.

One bill that Nelson is looking at is a bill that would make shelterbelts over a certain size tax exempt. He says this is a “common sense bill that is way past due.”

He adds tree shelterbelts are a huge resource to the hunting industry in the state.

He says the key to his “shelterbelt bill” is to make the pain less on the landowners.