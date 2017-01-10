No Medicaid bills on top for current session

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – One South Dakota interim committee won’t have any bills to introduce into this year’s session.

Representative Jean Hunhoff of Yankton chaired the “Payment Methodologies for Medicaid Providers Study.”

Hunhoff says the legislature has helped close the payment gap in the past for those providers.

The committee met five times during the interim, and dealt with payment issues faced by mostly long term care facilities.

Hunhoff says they face structural issues, too.

Hunhoff says it will take a partnership to help many of those facilities, especially in rural areas, survive.

She says they estimated it would take 14 to 15 million dollars to close the salary gaps for those providers.