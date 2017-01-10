NSU expanding its game-day suites

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Northern State has expanded its game-day suites to enhance its basketball experience this season.

NSU Athletic Director Josh Moon said that the suites, which include beer and wine, are by invitation only. He said that the alcohol is not sold, but available to those who are invited to the suites, comparing it to a VIP area.

Moon said the restricted area serves as a hospitality space for donors.

Moon said that there are strict rules on who is allowed to partake of alcoholic beverages. He said it is by invitation only, just like a reception at the Johnson Fine Arts Center.

He said the suites are similar to what other colleges and universities are doing across the state, allowing people another option for their game-day experience.

He said that while the suites area has expanded, it is still a very limited access area. He said the school president and Board of Regents have established a set of guidelines to where alcohol can be accessed on campus.