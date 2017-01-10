NSU’s Logan Doyle Gets NSIC Player-of-the-Week Honor

BURNSVILLE, MN (NSUWolves.com) – The NSIC announced on Monday that NSU’s Logan Doyle is the North Division Player-of-the-Week. The team picked up road wins at U-Mary (FRI) & Minot State (SAT), thanks in part to Doyle’s work in the paint. The 6’8” Junior transfer from SDSU finished the weekend with 42 points and 16 rebounds. He shot 84% from the floor and went 10/10 at the foul line. Doyle recorded his 5th double-double of the season versus Minot State with a career-high 25 points and 11 rebounds. He also added one assist and two blocks for good measure.