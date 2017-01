PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – While the official numbers won’t be released until next week, it sounds like South Dakota tourism had a solid year.

Tourism Department Secretary Jim Hagen says it should be an up year.

Hagen says they are seeing results from the markets they have been targeting.

Hagen says they will continue to tweak the states marketing message.

The annual Governors tourism conference will be held next week, Jan. 17 through the 19 in Pierre.