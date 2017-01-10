Snow removal starts tonight in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – A snow removal alert has been issued for the City of Aberdeen.

Plowing in Commercial Zone (Zone 1) will begin at 10 tonight. Plowing on Posted Emergency Snow Routes will begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday. North-South Streets in Zone 2 and plowing of all streets and avenues in Zone 3 will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Plowing on East-West Avenues in Zone 2 will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and plowing on City Parking Lots in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Cars parked on streets after the stated time and before the snow is cleared with be ticketed and towed.

It is also unlawful to dump snow into the street at any time (except Zone 1).