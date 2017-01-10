Tuesday, January 10, 2017 – Cancellations

School Announcements
Aberdeen Public – 2 Hours Late
Britton/Hecla – 10AM Start
Clark – 10AM Start
Edmunds Central – 2 Hours Late
Enemy Swim Day – 10AM Start
Eureka – 2 Hours Late
Faulkton Area – 10AM Start
Frederick – 2 Hours Late
Groton Area – 2 Hours Late
Herreid – 10AM Start
Highmore/Harold – 2 Hours Late
Hitchcock/Tulare – 2 Hours Late
Hoven – 10AM Start
Ipswich – 10AM Start (No Preschool)
Langford Area – 10AM Start
Leola – 10AM Start
Montessori School of Aberdeen – 10AM Start
Northwestern Area – 10AM Start
Redfield Area – 2 Hours Late
Warner – 10AM Start
__________________________
Submit your cancellation by using the submit button on the right side of the Cancellations page. You can also email wx@hubcityradio.com or call (605) 229-3632 Monday – Friday from 8am till 5pm. Hub City Radio reserves the right to review, edit or reject any cancellation submitted. Cancellations may take several hours to appear on the website.