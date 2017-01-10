Watertown superintendent announces retirement

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KXLG) – In an emotional statement to the School Board last evening Watertown Superintendent Dr. Lesli Jutting announced her retirement as the head of the Watertown School District. In her letter Dr. Jutting thanked the board, staff and students.

Dr. Jutting has been employed by the Watertown School District for more than 33 years, beginning her career as a teacher. The board went into executive session following last night’s meeting, however there was no decision made regarding who the new superintendent might be. Dr. Jutting said she was grateful for her time as Superintendent of Watertown’s K-14 education program.