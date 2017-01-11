Arletta Mae Dunker, 98

The funeral service for Arletta M. Dunker, 98, of Redfield, SD, will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 S. Main St., Aberdeen, with Dr. Harold E. Salem officiating. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arletta died Tuesday, January 10, at Community Memorial Hospital in Redfield, SD.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday with family present at the funeral home.

