Dolores Streifel, 82

DOLORES STREIFEL

Obituary with Photo

Dolores Streifel, of Aberdeen, passed away Friday, January 6, 2017, at Angelhaus Regional Basic Care Center in Aberdeen one day short of her 82nd birthday.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 409 2nd Avenue NE, Aberdeen, with Father Mark Axtmann as celebrant.

Dolores’ wishes were to be cremated with burial taking place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Aberdeen.

Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary & Crematory, Aberdeen, is handling arrangements. Friends may sign Dolores’ online guestbook and view her service via the live stream service link at www.schriversmemorial.com.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, at the mortuary with a liturgical wake service and Catholic Daughters rosary following at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to Mass at church on Friday.

Memorials are preferred to Avera@Home Hospice & Home Health, 201 South Lloyd St ~ Suite #210 West, Aberdeen, SD 57401.

Dolores Engelhart was born on January 7, 1935, in Venturia, ND, to John and Magdelena (Schumacher) Engelhart. She attended and graduated from Zeeland High School in Zeeland, ND, before furthering her education at Ellendale Teacher’s College. After receiving her Teaching Certificate, Dolores went on to teach rural school for four years.

Dolores was united in marriage to William “Bill” Streifel on June 22, 1955, in Zeeland. In 1964, they moved to Aberdeen, where Dolores was employed with Control Data and later, Banner Engineering. They continued to reside in Aberdeen until her death.

Dolores was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Aberdeen where she was active in Catholic Daughters of the Americas, serving as Regent for the group and also producing an award-winning newsletter. As long as her health allowed, Dolores also took part in weekly Eucharistic Adoration at Avera St. Luke’s Chapel.

Dolores had a passion for bowling. She was a Champion South Dakota bowler and earned many, many awards during her years on the lanes. In her spare time, Dolores also enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels, crocheting, knitting, playing cards and Tetris.

Blessed to have shared in Dolores’ life are her husband of 61 years, William “Bill” Streifel; nine children: Aloysius, Robert (Janet), David (Linda), Donna (Kevin) Sletten, Daniel (Jennifer), Larry, Thomas (Lynne), Karen (Bob) Weisbeck and Michael (Mary); 16 grandchildren: Amber Streifel, Benjamin (Allix) Streifel, Diana Streifel, Nichole (Zachary) Douglas, Stephanie Streifel, Barb Andrews, Ashley (Marc) Trevino, Kaitlin (Kyle) Helder, Phillip Streifel, Andee Weisbeck, Abby Weisbeck, Regan Weisbeck, Riley Weisbeck, William Streifel, Lindsey Streifel and Jared Streifel; five great-grandchildren: Landon, Brady, Benjamin, Candon and Bracen; and two sisters, Marcella (Cal) Zundell and Benita (Dwayne) Peterson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Magdelena; her brother, John Engelhart; and her sister, Marie Streifel.