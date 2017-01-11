Farm Service Agency loans increase over past year

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – The depressed agricultural economy has led to an increase in Farm Service Agency loans in South Dakota. State Farm Service Agency Executive Director Craig Schaunaman says those numbers have been increasing since last year.

He says as of now they have enough loan funding to last through the end of April.

Schaunaman says the payback on South Dakota FSA loans is among the best in the nation.

Schaunaman says anyone interested in talking to one of their lenders should start at their local county FSA office and call for an appointment.