Glenn Even Dippert

(March 26, 1926 – January 9, 2017)



Glen Dippert, 90, Bowdle, died Monday, January 9, 2017 at the Bowdle Nursing Home. Burial services will be this spring at the Bowdle City Cemetery.

For years, Glen served Bowdle as the City Police Officer.

He is survived by his sister, Mae Edelman, of Sargent, NE.

Glen’s wife, Lucy, died February 6, 2006 after 41 years of marriage.

Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle, is in charge of arrangements.