Ground broken on Sioux Falls administration building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Officials have broken ground on a $22 million city administration building in downtown Sioux Falls that divided the City Council and sparked an unsuccessful lawsuit by a citizen group.

The Argus Leader reports the 79,000-square-foot, three-story annex is being constructed on a city-owned parking lot and will house staff for multiple departments.

Councilor Rick Kiley says a new government building is paramount in keeping up with the growth of Sioux Falls, which is estimated to have a population of 200,000 within six years.

Kiley was among the minority of City Council members in favor of the project. The City Council voted in July to defund the project, but Mayor Mike Huether vetoed that decision.

Citizen activists began circulating petitions to force a public vote, but the effort failed when a judge deemed signatures collected invalid.