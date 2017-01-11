Leaders weigh in on State of the State Address

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard outlined issues and priorities for this legislative session during his State of the State speech yesterday. It marked the beginning of the 2017 session. The Governor highlighted the continued slowdown in sales tax revenue, but pointed out that Amazon will begin collecting sales taxes for online sales this year.

Democratic Representative Susan Wismer of Britton says the Governor is in a good position to take on big issues.

Wismer says she was disappointed there wasn’t a mention of expanded health care.

Republican Senator Brock Greenfield of Clark says they will carefully consider all of the Governor’s suggestions.

Greenfield, President Pro-tem of the Senate this year, says he has a few issues he wants to follow.

Committee action begins this week, with bill introduction extending into early February.